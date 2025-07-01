Protesters shut down Sixth Street bridge in downtown Los Angeles

A large group of protesters shut down the Sixth Street bridge in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

A large group of protesters shut down the Sixth Street bridge in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

A large group of protesters shut down the Sixth Street bridge in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

A large group of protesters shut down the Sixth Street bridge in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large group of protesters shut down the Sixth Street bridge in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

The demonstration blocked all eastbound and westbound lanes.

AIR7 was above the scene and captured several dozen protesters walking on the bridge, many holding signs and waving flags. A large sign hanging on the bridge read "Sick of ICE!" and a parked truck had a sign that read "ICE out of L.A.!"

The group also set up several barricades with caution tape and large sign that read, "Eviction moratorium now!"

The protest appeared to remain peaceful and there's been no word of any arrests.

This comes as several rallies are scheduled across L.A. as part of a citywide day of action, calling for an end to the immigration raids.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.