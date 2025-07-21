UC Berkeley professor warned court of threats, financial coercion by ex months before fatal shooting

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Months before his fatal shooting in Greece, UC Berkeley professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski accused his ex-wife, Nadia Michelidaki, of using threats, financial coercion, and her boyfriend's violence to gain leverage in their contentious divorce, according to newly obtained court documents from Alameda County.

In a May 2025 filing for a domestic violence restraining order in Alameda County Superior Court, Jeziorski detailed a pattern of alleged abuse and intimidation that he said escalated as their legal battle intensified.

The documents, filed just weeks before his death, reveal new allegations that Michelidaki's partner, Christos Dounias, physically assaulted Jeziorski during child custody exchanges in Athens, Greece -- incidents reportedly witnessed by their children, Zoe and Angelo Jeziorski.

The documents also accuse Michelidaki of making false claims about co-authoring his academic work and threatening to contact his colleagues and department chair to damage his career.

UC Berkeley is mourning the sudden loss of beloved marketing professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski, who was shot and killed in Greece.

Jeziorski requested the court bar Michelidaki from contacting him or his academic peers, and to grant him sole control over their shared financial accounts and rental properties, but the court ultimately denied Jerioski's restraining order.

Micheldaki and Dounias appeared in a Greek court Thursday to be formally arraigned on murder charges, along with three accomplices that Athens police claim aided in the crime.

Dounias reportedly confessed to being the person who shot and killed him outside Michelidaki's Athens home. The accomplices have also confessed to their parts in the crime, but Michelidaki is denying being involved in the death of her ex-husband.

The next court hearing for the suspects is scheduled for Monday, July 21.

