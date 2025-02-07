Rain triggers small mudslides in Palisades Fire burn area; Pacific Coast Highway closed

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The second in a pair of back-to-back storm systems moved across Southern California overnight, triggering small mudslides in the Palisades Fire burn area and keeping public works crews and first responders on alert.

One small mudslide was spotted Friday morning at Palisades Drive, where the mud appears to have slid down the hill and past the K-rails that were set up along the road ahead of the storm.

Crews were also seen clearing a muddy roadway in Malibu with a bulldozer.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Coast Highway is completely closed between Chautauqua Boulevard in Los Angeles and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu until further notice because of the risk of mud and debris flows.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the highway must be closed due to soft soils on both the hill and ocean sides of the road," according to a statement from Caltrans. "Mud and debris flows may occur and canyons may overtop, blocking the road or causing further damage."

Only essential workers -- such as first responders, recovery agencies and utility companies - will be able to access PCH in the closure area, according to Caltrans.

Residents with passes will still be able to return to their homes in Pacific Palisades via Chautauqua.

City News Service contributed to this report.