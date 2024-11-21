Ralph Macchio honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor Ralph Macchio, who has been part of the television and film world for most of his life, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Macchio is best known for starring in the "The Karate Kid" films and later for his work on the reboot "Cobra Kai."

His star will be right next to the star of the late Pat Morita, who played his mentor "Mr. Miyagi" in the original films.

"To have this star placed right next to my acting partner from that film, the great Pat Morita, is so meaningful to me, so powerful to me," Macchio said during the ceremony Wednesday. "Our partnership is something I always described as a soulful magic."

The star's ceremony came in time for the release of new episodes of the sixth season of "Cobra Kai."

Macchio will also reprise his role in a new film, "Karate Kid: Legends," which is expected to be released in May of next year.