Rams beat Cowboys 13-12 in preseason opener at SoFi

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Rams backup quarterback Stetson Bennett led the Rams to a come-from-behind 13-12 win over the Cowboys in the final seconds of the team's preseason opener on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams were down 12-6 heading into the final 3 minutes of play.

Bennett was coming off an uneven performance in the game overall, throwing four interceptions and completing 24 out of 38 attempts for a 48.5 QB rating.

But when it mattered most, he kept his composure and delivered some heroics in the final moments.

He drove the Rams offense 70 yards down the field in 13 plays. With 4 seconds left on 4th-and-goal, Bennett spun and rolled to his left and threw an off-balance sidearm dart to find Miller Forristall in the end zone.

The PAT from Joshua Karty sealed the win, with the Cowboys unable to break free on the kick return in the closing seconds.

Drafted by the Rams out of Georgia in 2023, Bennett is expected to be the first backup option to Matthew Stafford in the first two regular-season games, as Jimmy Garoppolo is serving a two-game suspension.

Coach Sean McVay traditionally rests most of his starters in the preseason, giving backups and rookies a chance to test their mettle.

Wide receiver Jordan Whittington, drafted this year out of Texas at 213th overall, said it was a thrill to play for the first time in SoFi Stadium.

"It was amazing, it was surreal," Whittington told ABC7's Curt Sandoval. "You dream about it. Just seeing my name on an NFL jersey is a blessing."

For preseason Week 2 the Rams "visit" the Chargers at SoFi on Saturday, Aug. 17. Pregame coverage begins on ABC7 at 3:30 p.m.

