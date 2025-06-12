Massive Apple Valley brush fire 10% contained; evacuation orders still in place

New video shared by Cal Fire shows some of the destruction from the 4,204-acre Ranch Fire burning near Bowen Ranch Road and Coxey Truck Trail.

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive brush fire burning near Apple Valley is now 10% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Ranch Fire was reported sometime after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Mandatory evacuations are still in place from Milpas Drive to High Road, south of Highway 18.

An evacuation shelter for people and domestic pets has been opened at Sitting Bull Academy at 19445 Sitting Bull Rd. A large animal evacuation shelter is open at Victorville Fairgrounds at 14800 7th St.

Cal Fire said favorable winds and increased humidity Tuesday night into Wednesday morning allowed crews to gain ground and reach 10% containment.

However, low humidity and increasingly southerly winds Wednesday into Thursday could challenge containment efforts, Cal Fire said.

Crews were focusing on strengthening containment lines, protecting structures, and continuing mop-up efforts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.