Rapid growing wildfire near Bishop prompts mandatory evacuations

A rapid growing wildfire near Bishop prompted evacuations for parts of Inyo and Mono counties on Sunday afternoon.

The so-called Silver Fire first broke out at around 2:11 p.m. near HIghway 6 and Silver Canyon Road just north of Bishop, according to the Cal Fire San Bernardino unit.

As of 8 p.m., the fire had burned 1,000 acres and was threatening nearby structures and power lines.

According to the National Weather Service, winds at Bishop Airport were gusting 25-35 mph from the west/ southwest with a relative humidity of around 10%.

Cal Fire crews from San Bernardino and Riverside Counties are helping to battle the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.