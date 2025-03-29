Rapper Young Scooter dies after suffering leg injury fleeing from Atlanta police officers

ATLANTA -- A man has died after suffering a leg injury when fleeing from officers Friday evening, Atlanta Police said.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to ABC News that the identity of the person injured and deceased in this incident is Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey, also known by his stage name, Young Scooter. The cause of death is still undetermined.

Police said that they were responding to reports of a dispute with possible gunshots being fired at a home in Atlanta.

Bailey fled, and after a bride foot chase, responding officers found him with a leg injury. No weapons were fired, police said.

Officers rendered aid to the man, by applying a tourniquet and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators with the homicide unit as well as investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

