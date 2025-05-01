They have managed to survive for seven months, despite these creatures having an incredibly low survival rate in early life.

Rare two-headed snake born at Berkeley pet store beating the odds: Meet Angel and Zeke

BERKELEY, Calif. -- A rare occurrence of two brains in one body at a Berkeley pet store.

One hatchling born at East Bay Vivarium turned out to be a two-headed snake.

They're male California kings with a fused spine, named Zeke and Angel, and their birth was a one in 100,000 occurrence.

Further beating the odds, they have managed to survive for seven months, despite these creatures having an incredibly low survival rate in early life.

"At this point we expect to live, you know, a typical king snake's life span is 20 to 30 years. We think these guys will be here just as long," Alex Blancherd, East Bay Vivarium owner.

"Like you can see, they're both thinking different things. Sometimes you can see them fight, like one wants to go right, one wants to go left," said Angel Hamilton, East Bay Vivarium employee.

They both have control over the body, but Angel is the dominant head.

They're just like conjoined twins - meaning a single embryo partially split during their development.

East Bay Vivarium does not plan to sell the snake. It'll grow to be around four feet long.