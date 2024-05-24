Raul Porto Sr, founder of beloved Porto's Bakery & Cafe, dies at 92

Raul Porto Sr., the founder of the beloved Porto's Bakery & Cafe with locations across Southern California, has died. He was 92.

Raul Sr. died peacefully Wednesday "surrounded by his loving family," according to a post on the bakery's Instagram page.

"Raul Sr. was an extraordinary man who, alongside his wife Rosa, founded Porto's Bakery from their home kitchen, selling cakes and pastries to friends and family. Raul Sr. would assist whenever he could, even while working at another local bakery. After several years, he was able to join Rosa full-time, dedicating himself to growing their business. Through their hard work, humility, and dedication, they transformed a small family endeavor into a cherished community treasure," the post read.

His wife, Rosa, died in 2019 at the age of 89. The couple retired several years ago to dedicate their lives to their family, according to the Instagram post.

"To all our family, friends, and guests from across our communities: while words cannot fully express our sadness at this time, we want to extend our deepest gratitude for your continued support and all the love and kindness you have shown us throughout the years."

Since its founding, Porto's has become widely known for its signature sweet and savory pastries and cakes at several locations across Southern California.

