Porto's Bakery and Café opening location in Downtown Disney at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Porto's Bakery & Café, a Southern California favorite known for its delectable pastries, is heading to Disneyland Resort.

According to the theme park, the iconic bakery chain will open a location in the Downtown Disney District.

The announcement was made at this year's D23 Expo, the massive fan event being held in Anaheim that celebrates all things Disney.

Porto's Bakery & Café is known for its one-of-a-kind pastries and treats and Cuban food.

The chain took to Twitter sharing it's excitement, saying, "We can't wait to see you Disneyland!"

Details regarding an opening date for the new location were not immediately released.

Here's what else is coming to Disneyland Resort:

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland park

On Sunday, the theme park announced The Mandalorian and Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, will make their first appearance on Batuu at Disneyland park starting in mid-November.

New heroes (and villains) to fill Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park

Beginning next week for a limited time, Marvel fans will have the chance to meet The Incredible Hulk, who will appear in his Quantum Suit inside the Avengers Campus.

Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure Park to transform into San Fransokyo from "Big Hero 6"

Disney Parks said this project is still in the early phases of work, but there will be a place to meet Baymax, plus new places to eat and shop.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.