Trend or risky fad? Experts weigh in on raw food diets for dogs

Is a raw food diet good for dogs? We talked to experts about the topic.

Is a raw food diet good for dogs? We talked to experts about the topic.

Is a raw food diet good for dogs? We talked to experts about the topic.

Is a raw food diet good for dogs? We talked to experts about the topic.

You've likely heard about raw food diets for dogs. The theory is - since dogs are derived from wolves - eating uncooked meat is natural.

But is it really good for them?

"We think it's a fad right now," said veterinarian Dr. Ross Bernstein in West Los Angeles.

He strongly discourages people from buying raw meat on their own and giving it to their pets.

"It can be contaminated with lots of different bacteria, E. coli, salmonella, campylobacter. It can also be a danger for children, elderly people and people who are immunocompromised. These bacteria can be very dangerous," he said.

In a statement, the American Veterinary Medical Association said it "discourages feeding any raw or undercooked animal-sourced protein to dogs and cats because of their risk to human and animal health."

We've all heard dogs are descended from wolves, but Dr. Bernstein argues unless your canine is catching fresh game in the woods, an unsupervised raw food diet will lack necessary nutrients.

Filling this need is where specialized companies like "We Feed Raw" come in. They're basing their menu on the "ancestral" diet.

"Roughly, 80% muscle meat with connective tissue and fat, 10% organ meat, all of which is secreting organ, and 10% finely ground bone with some added essential vitamins and minerals," said Chief Brand Officer Amy Zalneraitis.

She said We Feed Raw uses high pressure processing to kill pathogens.

"As a raw company, you really have to be sure that you're delivering or selling a product that is pathogen-free," she said.

On average, a 4-6 week supply costs about $200.

However, many dog owners still prefer to do it themselves.

Some dogs can eat a mix of human food and kibble. But, if they were to be changed to a raw food diet, the owner would need to consult a vet to get instruction on the proper recipe and safe handling.

"There's also websites that people can use such as balance.it where it literally will have every food available," Bernstein said.

Dr. Bernstein believes in the science behind kibble, but not just any kibble. He says look for the AAFCO approved label.

"So if the food has not gone through this regulatory agency, run away," Bernstein

Whatever you choose, make sure to get the expert information you need to keep your best friend healthy.