Ready, Freddie! How Freeman's viral dance moves became the Dodgers' new celly

When you hear the start of the song "Baila Conmigo" by Dayvi, you know Freddie Freeman is coming to the plate.

Ready, Freddie! The story behind the Dodgers' new celly

Ready, Freddie! The story behind the Dodgers' new celly When you hear the start of the song "Baila Conmigo" by Dayvi, you know Freddie Freeman is coming to the plate.

Ready, Freddie! The story behind the Dodgers' new celly When you hear the start of the song "Baila Conmigo" by Dayvi, you know Freddie Freeman is coming to the plate.

Ready, Freddie! The story behind the Dodgers' new celly When you hear the start of the song "Baila Conmigo" by Dayvi, you know Freddie Freeman is coming to the plate.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's fun, it's energetic and it's totally a thing for the Dodgers.

Yes, we're talking about "The Freddie," the team's new celly named after first baseman Freddie Freeman.

When you hear the start of the song "Baila Conmigo" by Dayvi feat. Victor Cárdenas & Kelly Ruiz, you know Freeman is coming to the plate.

The title of the song means "dance with me" in Spanish and the move is pretty simple! You just put your hands in the air and wave them side to side.

From Mookie Betts to Shohei Ohtani, every Dodger adds their own swag to it, but how exactly did it become a thing?

"I was just at [ the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala ] in 2023 ... Usher was having a great time, I was having a great time, someone decided to film me," said Freeman. "Some of the guys decided to say we're going to do that dance on the extra base hits."

Freeman hit the first game-ending grand slam in World Series history Friday night with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Dodgers a 6-3 victory over the Yankees.

No matter how the players do the dance, to the man behind the move, it's a welcome sight.