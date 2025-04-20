Motorcyclist shot, killed by Newport Beach police identified as brother of former reality TV star

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcyclist killed by Newport Beach police following a confrontation has been identified as the brother of a former reality TV star.

Police fatally shot Geoffrey Stirling, 45, of Laguna Niguel, following a traffic stop around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Pacific Coast Highway near Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Stirling is the brother of former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Lydia McLaughlin. Stirling's family issued a statement calling him "a loving son, brother, uncle and friend."

The shooting happened after police say Stirling became "uncooperative" during a traffic stop and assaulted an officer. Stirling allegedly took the officer's Taser and attempted to use it on the officer before police shot him, according to NBPD.

Stirling was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The California Department of Justice announced Friday it will investigate and independently review the fatal police shooting as required under state law.

City News Service contributed to this report.