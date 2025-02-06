Red Cross looking for new shelter location for residents staying at Pasadena Convention Center

The Red Cross said as of Tuesday night, there are 252 people staying at the shelter, and about two-thirds of the residents at the shelter are from Altadena.

The Red Cross said as of Tuesday night, there are 252 people staying at the shelter, and about two-thirds of the residents at the shelter are from Altadena.

The Red Cross said as of Tuesday night, there are 252 people staying at the shelter, and about two-thirds of the residents at the shelter are from Altadena.

The Red Cross said as of Tuesday night, there are 252 people staying at the shelter, and about two-thirds of the residents at the shelter are from Altadena.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A shelter set up at the Pasadena Convention Center that's been housing hundreds of Eaton Fire evacuees is set to close Saturday, but the American Red Cross said everyone will be taken care of before any move is made.

"The Red Cross will continue to have a congregate sheltering option(s) until all the residents have a plan in place to get them to their next housing solution," read a statement sent to Eyewitness News Wednesday. "These housing solutions will be tailored to each household's individual circumstances and each household will have a team, led by a Red Cross Shelter Resident Transition Casework, working with the household navigate through the resources available through other non-profits, government partners and commercial resources."

The Red Cross said as of Tuesday night, there are 252 people staying at the shelter, and about two-thirds of the residents at the shelter are from Altadena.

"The Red Cross is collaborating with its partners to identify a new shelter location closer to their home community," read the statement. "Residents in the Pasadena Shelter will transition to the new shelter location once identified."

Many residents shared their concerns Wednesday, but the city of Pasadena also issued a statement, assuring that no one will be getting "kicked out."

"Transitions are always part of the shelter process, and the Red Cross is dedicated to making sure no one is left without options," read the statement from the city. "They will continue providing shelter and support until every household has a plan in place for what comes next."

The evacuation center was established soon after the fire broke out Jan. 7, and on Jan. 11, the American Red Cross was entrusted with its management.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.