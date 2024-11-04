Santa Ana winds returning to SoCal as public warned to take precautions

Southern Californians are bracing for the return of the Santa Ana winds, meaning an increased risk from wildfires and flying debris.

PORTER RANCH, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern Californians are bracing for the return of the Santa Ana winds, which can mean an increased risk from wildfires as well as tree branches and power lines flying around.

And having them arrive so close to Halloween means other dangers for some homeowners.

Arnie Padilla of Burbank has an elaborate display still up at his house, paying tribute to Alice in Wonderland. But the winds have him nervous. Not only could they send his display flying around the neighborhood, but he knows there's a risk from electrical sparks too.

"I have to be up all night checking," Padilla said. "Every second that I hear the wind on the window just blowing a little whistle, I'm like OK, come outside and check."

Firefighters say the winds make even the smallest spark dangerous.

"We are sitting at 55 miles to 85 miles (per hour) in the mountains for just sustained gusts and winds and in the valleys we're looking at 35 to 55," said Capt. Sheila Kelliher with Los Angeles County Fire.

Kelliher advises residents to stay away from activities that could be dangerous during such strong winds.

"If you are doing yard work, or cutting the grass, wait 'til the winds not blowing," Kelliher said. "Wait until you've got a better chance at not starting a fire."