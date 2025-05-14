Redlands teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing child, authorities say

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Redlands teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child, authorities confirmed.

Elvin Vereau was taken into custody Tuesday, according to the Riverside Police Department. Details about the alleged abuse were not available.

Vereau, a temporary Special Academic Instructor at Citrus Valley High School, has been employed with the Redlands Unified School District since July 2013.

According to the district, he was placed on administrative leave after officials learned about his arrest. In a statement, Superintendent Juan Cabral said the district is cooperating with the investigation.

"We appreciate the swift action taken by the Riverside Police Department and are committed to ensuring that any student who may have been affected receives the support and services they need," Cabral said.

Detectives believe there could be more victims who have yet to come forward.