10 years after Refugio oil spill, pipeline could soon reopen

Monday marks 10 years since the Refugio oil spill off Santa Barbara County, considered one of the worst environmental disasters in California history, and now that same pipeline that burst could be reopening.

"It was enough crude oil to really have a devastating effect on the environment. It was hard to see," said Eric Laughlin with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response. "We had sea birds that were injured, but also marine mammals like dolphins that were injured."

In 2015, some 120,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into the Pacific Ocean 20 miles west of Santa Barbara, all because of a corroded pipeline that ruptured on land, spewing into a storm drain and into the water.

"Oil spread 150 miles to the south, all the way down to Redondo Beach. Killed untold numbers of animals, including marine mammals. Closed beaches, closed fisheries, closed state parks - with a big economic impact on local business here," said Alex Katz, executive director of the Environmental Defense Center in Santa Barbara.

The spill shut down Manhattan, Redondo and Hermosa beaches.

"We have oil spills almost daily throughout California, you know, small overturned trucks and train derailments. There are incidents that happen on a more frequent basis," Laughlin added.

Now, the same pipeline sits at the center of controversy.

The group Sierra Club hosted a paddle-out against restarting oil production with it. But the Texas-based company Sable Offshore just announced Monday that they have restarted onshore production in the area.

It comes after major pushback from environmental groups and regulatory hurdles from the county of Santa Barbara.