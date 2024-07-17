Rep. Adam Schiff calls on President Joe Biden to drop out of race

Rep. Adam Schiff is calling on President Joe Biden to drop out of the race and "pass the torch."

"While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden's alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch. And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election," Schiff said Wednesday in a statement released by his office.

Schiff is running for California Senate, and he led the first impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

"Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in our nation's history, and his lifetime of service as a Senator, a Vice President, and now as President has made our country better," his statement read.

"But our nation is at a crossroads. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November," he continued, then calling on the president to "pass the torch."

In an audio recording obtained by ABC News, Rep. Adam Schiff is heard speaking at a New York fundraiser and expressing his concerns about President Biden's candidacy.

"But make no mistake, whoever our party ends up nominating, or if the nomination remains with the president, I will do everything I can to help them succeed. There is only one singular goal: defeating Donald Trump. The stakes are just too high," he added.

The Los Angeles Times first reported the news.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.