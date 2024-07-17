President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, White House says

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the White House

UnidosUS CEO Janet Murguía had also announced the president had tested positive from the podium where he was set to speak at a conference Wednesday.

The president plans to return to Delaware from Los Vegas, Nevada to self-isolate, the White House said.

