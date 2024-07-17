President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, White House says

WATCH LIVE

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 10:27PM
President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to the White House

UnidosUS CEO Janet Murguía had also announced the president had tested positive from the podium where he was set to speak at a conference Wednesday.

The president plans to return to Delaware from Los Vegas, Nevada to self-isolate, the White House said.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

