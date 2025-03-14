Police investigate report of possible gunman at Claremont McKenna College

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating a report of a potential gunman on the campus of Claremont McKenna College Thursday.

An alert sent to the campus before 5:20 p.m. urged people to stay away from the area.

"Please stay away from areas where law enforcement personnel are present," the alert said.

The incident comes a day after a report of an armed individual at a Loma Linda hospital led to a massive law enforcement response, however, the situation was later determined to be a hoax.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.