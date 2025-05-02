Resources available to undocumented individuals who may be impacted by Trump's immigration plan

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid President Donald Trump's immigration policies, various consulate offices have created a resource guide indicating what rights an undocumented individual has, including those who possibly face a risk of deportation. Anyone, no matter their immigration status, can access these resources.

The Mexican Consulate has created a 24-hour phone line where Mexican nationals can be helped in locating their families and obtain legal advice if they are deported.

List of immigration guides from various consulates:

- Mexico

- Guatemala

- El Salvador

- Colombia

- Canada

Organizations like the ACLU have created a "Know your Rights - Immigrant Rights" guide where users can select from various scenarios. The site can be customized to your residing state and language.

Both consulates and nonprofits want to warn the public about legal frauds. If you are a victim, you can report attorneys and notaries to your local State Bar.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights has created Immigrant Assistance Line available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help with "Know Your Rights" issues and other immigration related questions. Additionally, the organization also created a "Know Your Rights" card which is available for download.

TODEC also offers free legal services and consultations to immigrant families, including as it relates to DACA, Green Card renewal and citizenship via naturalization. For a list of programs offered by TODEC, click here.