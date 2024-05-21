Retired Dodgers sportscaster Jaime Jarrín offering $50,000 in scholarships to Latino students

This June, the Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation has teamed up with Los Defensores law firm to give out $50,000 in scholarships to students.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jaime Jarrín, the legendary sportscaster known as the Spanish-language voice of the Dodgers, is helping young Latino students break barriers with the power of education.

That includes two $12,500 grants for current law students and five $5,000 grants for undergraduate students pursuing degrees in journalism, communication, and law.

"Education is such an important tool for a person's future endeavors," said Jarrín in a press release. "Our objective with this program is to help students achieve their goals. When we put Latinos first, we are all first, and by doing so, we can help transform our community and close the educational gap."

The scholarship application window is open until Sunday, June 2. To apply, click here.