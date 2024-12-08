Santa Ana winds return to SoCal Monday, bringing fire danger amid dry conditions

A "strong and possibly damaging Santa Ana wind event" is expected across parts of Los Angeles County this week, forecasters said.

A "strong and possibly damaging Santa Ana wind event" is expected across parts of Los Angeles County this week, forecasters said.

A "strong and possibly damaging Santa Ana wind event" is expected across parts of Los Angeles County this week, forecasters said.

A "strong and possibly damaging Santa Ana wind event" is expected across parts of Los Angeles County this week, forecasters said.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A "strong and possibly damaging Santa Ana wind event" is expected across parts of Southern California this week, forecasters said.

A red-flag warning for dangerous fire weather conditions will be in effect in the Los Angeles County valleys and mountains from 10 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A similar warning was issued for Malibu and the Ventura County coast from 2 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Southern California will see a slight dip in temperatures on Sunday, with most parts of the region staying the 60s and 70s and 50s in the mountains.

Forecasters cited strong Santa Ana winds and very low humidity. The Santa Anas are expected to kick up late Monday and early Tuesday, with gusts of 50 to 55 mph in the mountains and Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys.

Temperatures will be cooler this week, with highs in the mid-60s on Monday in most of the county, rising a few degrees Tuesday before dropping back into the 60s for the rest of the week.

Overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s this week, but will drop into the 30s and even the upper 20s in the Antelope Valley.