Reward up to $150,000 offered in robberies targeting USPS letter carriers in San Fernando Valley

Authorities asked for the public's help in locating three men suspected of robbing and attempting to rob U.S. Postal Service letter carriers in Sherman Oaks, Tarzana and Valley Village.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The search is on for at least three suspects connected with the robbery and attempted robberies of U.S. Postal Service letter carriers.

The first incident took place on March 20 in Valley Village.

Marjan Barrigan-Husted, a federal agent with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said, "The letter carrier was in his vehicle when he was approached by the two suspects so luckily he had the safety of the vehicle itself to have somewhere to escape to or fall back to."

"It was a robbery in the fact that they, the suspects, did get away with something. We can see from the video that was put out that they didn't steal mail which is good because our customer's mail is safe," she added.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service could not provide information on what was taken.

"That's actually still under investigation," Barrigan-Husted said, "I can't release what was taken or how many items were taken but we do encourage folks, we've heard from folks in the neighborhood that they might have seen something that was taken. If that is the case we encourage witnesses to come forward and talk to us."

She said that same day two more incidents took place in Sherman Oaks and Tarzana.

The suspects were seen wearing hoodie sweatshirts and face masks.

A white car, possibly a newer Honda model, was used in the crimes.

She said, "The thing that does stick out though is that this particular vehicle had custom rims. It's not your typical stalk rims so that's the part that does stand out."

U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offered up to a $150,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

People are urged to contact the agency at 1.877.876.2455 with any information.