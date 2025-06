RFK Jr. says he is removing all 17 members of CDC's vaccine advisory committee

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Monday he is removing all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee and replacing them with new members.

The Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) makes recommendations on the safety, efficacy and clinical need of vaccines.

