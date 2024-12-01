Rialto community holds vigil for 2 young sisters killed by suspected drunk driver

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- The community came together Saturday night to remember the two young girls killed by a suspected drunk driver.

A vigil was held for 3-year-old Alinah and 4-year-old Neveah Flores.

They were killed last Sunday night in Rialto after an alleged DUI driver ran a red light and crashed into their family's van.

The two girls died at the scene. Police said they were both in car seats but one of them was ejected from the vehicle.

The girls' father was hospitalized but their mother was unharmed.

San Bernardino resident Alexis Jose Garcia, 28, is charged with two counts of murder for the crash that killed the two sisters.

Prosecutors also charged Garcia with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one count of hit-and-run resulting in death, one count of DUI resulting in injury and one count of causing injury while driving with a blood alcohol level above .08%.

Garcia also faces multiple special allegations for allegedly fleeing after committing vehicular manslaughter, causing great bodily injury and driving with .15% or more BAC, prosecutors said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.