Suspected drunk driver in Rialto crash that killed 2 toddlers expected in court Monday

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- The man accused of driving drunk and killing two young sisters in a Rialto crash is due in court Monday.

San Bernardino resident Alexis Jose Garcia, 28, is charged with two counts of murder for the crash last week that killed two sisters, 3-year-old Alinah and 4-year-old Neveah Flores.

Garcia is accused of driving drunk, running a red light and slamming into a family's car, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

Two girls, ages 3 and 4, were killed Sunday night in Rialto when the vehicle they were in was struck by a suspected DUI driver, police said.

The two girls died at the scene. Police said they were both in car seats but one of them was ejected from the vehicle.

Their father was hospitalized and their mother managed to escape uninjured.

The community came together Saturday night to remember the two young girls killed by a suspected drunk driver.

A vigil was held over the weekend in remembrance of the young sisters. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.

Prosecutors also charged Garcia with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one count of hit-and-run resulting in death, one count of DUI resulting in injury and one count of causing injury while driving with a blood alcohol level above .08%.

Garcia also faces multiple special allegations for allegedly fleeing after committing vehicular manslaughter, causing great bodily injury and driving with .15% or more BAC, prosecutors said.