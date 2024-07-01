Riders evacuated after Disneyland's Incredicoaster becomes stuck on tracks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Disneyland employees evacuated riders on the Incredicoaster after the ride became stuck on the tracks in separate incidents Saturday and Sunday.

The roller coaster at California Adventure got stuck around 1:30 p.m. Sunday and riders were evacuated within 30 minutes. Temperatures were in the mid-80s in Anaheim on Sunday afternoon.

A Disneyland spokesman said water was provided to the riders during the incident as well as umbrellas for shade and there were no injuries reported.

The Disneyland website indicated the ride was running again Monday morning.

A similar incident happened the day before, according to a man who posted a Facebook live video of the ride on Saturday just after 5 p.m. The footage shows the ride stuck on the tracks and park employees handing out umbrellas before helping riders evacuate.

The Incredicoaster opened originally as California Screamin' in 2001 but was renamed for Pixar's "The Incredibles" in 2018. It is Disneyland's fastest and longest roller coaster.

