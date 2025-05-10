David Tennant returns as Lord Tony Baddingham as 'Rivals' begins production for an extended second season

'Rivals' season two is officially in production, see the cast reunite

Hulu's hit drama "Rivals" returns for Season 2 with a 12-episode run, cast reunions, and more secrets, scandals and Cotswold chaos.

LOS ANGELES -- The Cotswolds are calling and "Rivals" is answering.

Production kicks off this month on the second season of Hulu's original drama, based on Dame Jilly Cooper's best-selling novel. This time around, fans get 12 episodes packed with "even more wit, desire and dramatic twist." Hulu teases the new chapter with a behind-the-scenes clip of the cast reuniting for a table read, where the all-star cast is all smiles, hugging, laughing and even sharing a few kisses as they step back into their roles for the second season.

Returning stars include David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham, Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black and Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara. They're joined by Nafessa Williams, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer and Victoria Smurfit, alongside new additions still to be announced.

Set in the glamorous world of 1980s British television, the second installment of "Rivals" dives back into the drama where "personal and professional collide". Careers, marriages and reputations are on the line as secrets unravel and "the cost of success could be everything".

Season 1 of "Rivals" is streaming now on Hulu.

