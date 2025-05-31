Riverside County calls on community to adopt or foster with animal shelters critically overcrowded

Across all Riverside County animal shelters, capacity is above 220%. Adoption fees are being waived to help find animals homes.

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County animal shelters are critically overcrowded, with dogs packed into shared kennels and space running out fast.

At the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, capacity has reached an alarming 270%, according to Riverside County Department of Animal Services spokesperson Veronica Perez.

"What that looks like is sometimes there are two, three, four, sometimes even five dogs that are sharing a kennel," Perez said. "We're really calling on the community to help us get these dogs into homes."

Across all county shelters, capacity is above 220%.

The Board of Supervisors last week passed a resolution to transform Riverside County animal shelters into "no-kill" zones, with the goal of ensuring that at least 90% of impounded pets leave shelters alive and are placed in homes or foster care.

One of those pets is Thelma, a pit bull mix who had been in the shelter for 110 days. She was adopted by Johanna Andela of Hemet, who said she came to the shelter still grieving the loss of her previous dog.

"Mine passed away a couple weeks ago," Andela said. "We just came here to look at what dogs were available because there are so many that need good homes right now."

To help more animals like Thelma find homes, Riverside County is waiving adoption fees at all its shelters. The waived fees include spay or neuter surgery, microchipping, and age-appropriate vaccinations.

The San Jacinto Animal Campus will also remain open until midnight on Saturday in an effort to place as many animals as possible with adopters or foster families.

Among those answering the call was Abbie Behr of San Jacinto, who came with her young son, Oliver, after seeing a Facebook post about the shelter crisis.

"I've had dogs my entire life," Behr said. "I have a small chihuahua at home named Chicle. I've had him for about four and a half years, and I'm ready for another one."

As for Andela, bringing Thelma home was a step toward healing and a reminder of what a difference one adoption can make.

"If you can take one dog, two dogs, or, like myself, mine passed away, it's a good healing," she said. "Come on down, especially if you get it for free."