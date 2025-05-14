Man charged with murder after 79-year-old was dragged to death during carjacking in Norco

A 79-year-old man died after he was dragged for a quarter-mile by a carjacker in Norco, authorities say.

NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Corona man has been charged in a violent carjacking at a Norco gas station in which a 79-year-old was dragged down a road and killed.

Several charges were filed Wednesday against Ryan Hewitt, 29, including murder and carjacking with special circumstances of crimes against the elderly.

The incident happened Monday afternoon in the 600 block of Hidden Valley Parkway.

The victim, who was identified as James Norman of Corona, was vacuuming the back of his Chevrolet Trailblazer when the suspect got into the driver's seat and took off with the 79-year-old still hanging out the back door, according to authorities.

The suspect allegedly sped east on Hidden Valley Parkway, dragging the victim for about a quarter-mile.

Norman fell out of the SUV and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Authorities found the Trailblazer near an apartment complex in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Polk Street in Riverside.

Hewitt was later arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail on suspicion of murder, carjacking, reckless driving and illegal possession of a firearm.

He's held on $1 million bail.

It's unclear what evidence led investigators to Hewitt.

Meanwhile, Norman's loved ones established a GoFundMe account to help his family.