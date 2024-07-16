IE man remembers his step-nephew Corey Comperatore, firefighter who was fatally shot at Trump rally

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside County man on Monday paid tribute to his step-nephew, a firefighter who was shot and killed at a Pennsylvania rally for Donald Trump while using his body to shield family from gunfire.

Tom Fuhrham, a former Menifee city councilman, only met Corey Comperatore twice, but he came away knowing his character from their short acquaintance.

In an interview, Fuhrham described Comperatore as "kind, generous and very helpful to Karen, his mother, and to Denny, my brother, who are married. My brother had some accidents where he couldn't get up on a ladder (or) do anything high, and Corey would come over to help."

Comperatore, a proud 50-year-old Trump supporter, died Saturday during an attempt to kill the former president at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. At least two other people were injured: David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Both were listed in stable condition as of Sunday.

Fuhram said he his nephew died a hero, learning from family at that rally that Comperatore dove on top of his wife and two daughters as the shots rang out.

"He is a firefighter and he knows his job is to save lives, and I think it was just instinct when he heard the shots -- he hits the ground and protects his loved ones," Fuhrham said.

The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

The former president was showing off a chart of border-crossing numbers when at least five shots were fired. Trump was seen holding his ear and got down on the ground. Agents quickly huddled in a shield around him. When he stood, his face bloodied, he pumped his fist to cheering supporters as he was whisked off stage by Secret Service agents.

Trump later extended his condolences to Comperatore's family.

Fuhram, who operates the Wooden Nickel Ranch in Menifee, said he hopes out of this tragedy the country's political discourse will change.

"This is kind of a hateful campaign -- going back and forth, calling each other names -- which I think that has got to change," he said. "We've got to come together and campaign like we should."

Comperatore's quick decision to use his body as a shield rang true to the close friends and neighbors who loved and respected him, noting that the Butler County resident was a "man of conviction."

"He's a literal hero. He shoved his family out of the way, and he got killed for them," said Mike Morehouse, who lived next to Comperatore for the last eight years. "He's a hero that I was happy to have as a neighbor."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.