Riverside County reports first confirmed case of measles countywide since 2018

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- The first case of measles in seven years in Riverside County prompted health officials on Thursday to urge precautions and vigilance among residents.

The patient, identified only as a person from the eastern half of the county, tested positive for a measles infection in the last couple of weeks and is now recovering at home, according to the Riverside University Health System.

The origin of the infection could not be verified, but RUHS officials said the person had recently traveled outside the United States, without naming the country.

It's the ninth case of measles documented statewide this year. The other patients are from Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange, Placer, San Mateo and Tuolumne counties, according to the California Department of Public Health.

"Those who travel internationally to areas with ongoing measles transmission may be at risk for exposure," county Public Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky said. "It's important to check and make sure you are up to date on your vaccines, at least two weeks prior to international travel."

The last documented case of measles countywide occurred in 2018.

"As measles cases continue to occur nationwide, it's important to remain proactive to identify signs of illness ... in order to promptly diagnose measles and prevent additional exposures" Chevinsky said.

There additionally have been concerns from some quarters as to whether unvetted foreign nationals who joined the waves entering the U.S. via the southern border in the last few years might have been carriers of previously contained infectious diseases.

Measles-mumps-rubella -- MMR -- vaccinations and boosters are available through the county health system or from clinics and physicians. The consultations are private.

"Measles typically begins with a fever that lasts a couple of days, followed by symptoms such as runny nose, cough, conjunctivitis -- pink eye -- and rash," RUHS stated. "The earliest symptoms usually last four to seven days. The rash will usually appear first on the face, along the hairline and behind the ears. It then spreads to the rest of the body. Those infected can spread measles about four days before their rash starts to four days afterward."

Officials emphasized that remaining isolated at home throughout infection is vital to prevent community spread.

The last significant measles outbreak occurred as a result of the contagion spreading at Disneyland from December 2014 to April 2015, when about 131 people were infected.

In 2023, there were four confirmed measles cases statewide, and in 2024, there were 15, according to the CDPH.

Information regarding immunizations and treatment is available at www.ruhealth.org/vaccineclinics, or by calling 951-358-7125.

