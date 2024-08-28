Riverside County sheriff's deputy among 3 injured in Mead Valley crash

MEAD VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were injured, including a Riverside County sheriff's deputy, following a two-vehicle crash in Mead Valley Tuesday night.

The crash involved a sheriff's patrol unit and happened just before 10 p.m. near the area of Brown and Oakwood streets, according to a CHP traffic incident log.

Two people in the civilian vehicle were reportedly trapped and had to be cut free by firefighters. They were rushed to a hospital with severe injuries, and their white vehicle was left flipped on its side and severely crushed.

The deputy involved in the crash was also taken to a hospital in unknown condition. Footage from the scene showed the patrol vehicle with heavy front-end damage on the side of the road.

It's unclear what caused the crash.