Report of shooting at Perris home prompts Riverside County Sheriff's Office response

Riverside County deputies are investigating a crime scene at a home in Perris where neighbors heard at least four gunshots.

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A large number of Riverside County sheriff's deputies and investigators are on scene at a home in Perris where neighbors heard multiple reports of gunshots.

Crime scene tape was closing off the area around a home near Albillo Loop and Palma Bonita, where the sheriff's department has been since about 9 a.m.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they heard at least four or more gunshots in the area Monday morning.

There are no evidence markers outside indicating shell casings, so if there was a shooting it may have happened inside the home.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office declined to say if any deputies were involved in the apparent shooting.

The investigation is ongoing

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.