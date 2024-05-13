WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Report of shooting at Perris home prompts Riverside County Sheriff's Office response

Rob McMillan Image
ByRob McMillan KABC logo
Monday, May 13, 2024 10:21PM
Riverside County deputies respond to possible shooting at Perris home
Riverside County deputies are investigating a crime scene at a home in Perris where neighbors heard at least four gunshots.

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A large number of Riverside County sheriff's deputies and investigators are on scene at a home in Perris where neighbors heard multiple reports of gunshots.

Crime scene tape was closing off the area around a home near Albillo Loop and Palma Bonita, where the sheriff's department has been since about 9 a.m.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they heard at least four or more gunshots in the area Monday morning.

There are no evidence markers outside indicating shell casings, so if there was a shooting it may have happened inside the home.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office declined to say if any deputies were involved in the apparent shooting.

The investigation is ongoing

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW