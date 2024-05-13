Report of shooting at Perris home prompts Riverside County Sheriff's Office response

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A large number of Riverside County sheriff's deputies and investigators are on scene at a home in Perris where neighbors heard multiple reports of gunshots.
Crime scene tape was closing off the area around a home near Albillo Loop and Palma Bonita, where the sheriff's department has been since about 9 a.m.
Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they heard at least four or more gunshots in the area Monday morning.
There are no evidence markers outside indicating shell casings, so if there was a shooting it may have happened inside the home.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Office declined to say if any deputies were involved in the apparent shooting.
The investigation is ongoing
