Riverside residents frustrated over recently approved power line project

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- In the wake of the devastating Eaton Fire, which some Eyewitnesses and even lawyers contend was caused by SoCal Edison power lines, there are renewed concerns about a proposed power line project in the city of Riverside.

The Riverside Transmission Reliability Project was approved by the Riverside city council last year. It involves the construction of several miles of above-ground transmission lines across the south side of the Santa Ana River.

Despite the project's approval, some residents planned to show up to Tuesday night's city council meeting to once again voice their concerns.

"If this vegetation which is dry often catches on fire, look at how close it is to the houses right next door," said resident Jason Hunter from a neighborhood west of the Van Buren Boulevard bridge.

Even though there's no item on the council agenda to be voted on since the project was already approved last year, Hunter is hoping to change the minds of some council members who voted in support of it and spur them to take another look at it.

"I think there's a very good chance we could convince people, especially in light of these recent fires, to put these lines underground, stop the project for a couple years, and do the right project," said Hunter.

According to documents provided by Riverside Public Utilities, the city of Riverside is the only large city in the state with only one connection to the statewide power grid.

They say the need for a second connection was made clear in October 2007, when the transmission lines that feed the city were damaged and power was knocked out across the city for four to six hours.

Riverside Public Utilities says undergrounding the proposed lines would be costly, and above-ground transmission lines are the most cost-effective option for all ratepayers.

"Based on the totality, and what is best for the size of our city, it is time to move on with this project," said city council member Jim Perry, who voted for the project at a council meeting in May 2024.

"Even in the best scenario it's going to take a few years to complete. Waiting any longer potentially jeopardizes the city, its future, and all of its ratepayers and residents," he added.

But there were council members who voted against the project.

"There is a possibility to do this better," said council member Steve Hemenway, who wants the city to consider requiring the project to be built underground. "Even if there's a half a percent chance of a fire, that's a half a percent chance we won't have to have if we would just build it the right way."

The project has been the subject of discussion for decades, going back to 2006 when the California Independent System Operator ordered SoCal Edison to install a second connection to the state power grid.

The California Public Utilities Commission has already approved the proposed project in its existing form, and construction is scheduled to begin later this year.