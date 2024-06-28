Rose Bowl set to host Galaxy vs. LAFC rivalry game and fireworks show on Fourth of July

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles' Major League Soccer teams - the Galaxy and LAFC - are set to return to the Rose Bowl for another July Fourth game.

The match will be followed by a fireworks display. Last year, attendees set an MLS record with more than 82,000 fans present, and city officials say they expect another big turnout.

"If you think about it, you really get three events for the price of one," Rose Bowl Stadium CEO Jens Weiden said. "You get the best tailgate in all of sports, you get an amazing soccer match, and you get the best and longest-running fireworks show on the West Coast."

The daylong event will be packed with family friendly activities, but Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin also wants safety at the forefront of people's minds. He noted that fireworks are illegal in the city and there will be increased enforcement leading to the holiday. With elevated temperatures and fire conditions, the risk for fire is high.

"For these reasons, we cannot afford anything less than a zero-tolerance policy for fireworks," Augustin said.

"Under the state law, dangerous fireworks possession, use, sale or distribution can lead to a time in the county jail of up to one year and a fine up to $5,000 depending upon the amount of dangerous fireworks possessed," said Tim Wellman, the chief assistant city prosecutor of Pasadena. "And some violations based upon the amount can lead to three years in state prison and a fine up to $50,000."

Officials ask that fireworks spectators avoid the area.

"What I would say is don't try and drive down here and find a spot. Find an elevated place in the city and you'll still see a good show," Augustin said.

Officials recommend people with tickets to the celebration arrive early. The parking lot opens at 1:30 p.m., the match starts at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks show begins at 9:45 p.m.

