Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fourth of July is right around the corner, and there are several spots throughout Southern California where fireworks will illuminate the night sky.

Here are the places hosting 2024 fireworks shows, organized by county. Events are on July 4 except where noted:

Monterey Park

Barnes Park 350 S. McPherrin Ave.

Saturday, June 29

Festivities start at 4 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

The night will feature live entertainment by Kaylyn & New Frontier.

https://www.montereypark.ca.gov/687/Independence-Day-Celebration/

Alhambra

800 S. Almansor St.

Thursday, July 4

Gates open at 4 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

https://www.cityofalhambra.org/calendar.aspx?eid=1563

San Gabriel

Gabrielino High School, 1327 S. San Gabriel Blvd.

Wednesday, July 3

Festivities run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Instead of fireworks, there will be a drone show.

Preregistration required.

https://sangabrielcity.com/1406/Independence-Day-Celebration

Rosemead

Carnival at Rosemead Park, 4343 Encinita Ave., from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Valley Blvd. and Muscatel Ave. It will end at 12:30 p.m.

Pre-purchase wristbands for unlimited rides prior to event for $12 ($15 day of the event).

https://www.cityofrosemead.org/cms/one.aspx?portalId=10035075 &pageId=10909616

Santa Monica

4th Of July Parade 2024

Parade begins at Pico and Mainstreet at 9:30 a.m. It will travel south on Main Street and then turn right onto Marine, ending at Barnard Way.

https://patch.com/california/santamonica/calendar/event/20240704/0f472a8a-e7bf-4a0e-b0dc-ae80bc8ccb4c/santa-monica-4th-of-july-parade-2024

Celebrate America at Santa Monica College

Parking at Pico Blvd. and 17th St.

Saturday, June 29

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

https://www.smc.edu/student-support/campus-life/celebrate-america.php

Westchester

24th Annual 4th of July Parade "Sounds of Summer"

Loyola Blvd.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Enjoy live music by Westside Crew.

https://business.laxcoastal.com/events/details/24th-annual-4th-of-july-parade-sounds-of-summer-12822

Palisades

Palisades Charter High School, 15777 Bowdoin St.

Thursday, July 4

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Entertainment by DJ Lee Dyson of Hey Mister DJ.

Advanced ticket purchases are required.

https://palisades4th.com/fireworks/

Culver City

Town Plaza, 9300 Culver Blvd.

Friday, July 5 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Instead of fireworks, there will be a drone show.

https://downtownculvercity.com/event/downtown-culver-city-independence-celebration/

Burbank

Fourth of July at Starlight Bowl

1249 Lockheed View Dr.

Thursday, July 4

Parking opens at 4:30 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Entertainment by Billy Nation, a Billy Joel Tribute, and Mirage.

https://starlightbowl.com/events/billy-nation/