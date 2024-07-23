Ryan Reynolds' life and career told in the pages of a new comic book

"Orbit: Ryan Reynolds" is a new biography about the 'Deadpool' star

LOS ANGELES -- The life and career of "Deadpool & Wolverine" star Ryan Reynolds is being told in a new biographic comic book titled "Orbit: Ryan Reynolds" from Tidalwave Comics.

Photos from pages of the book feature milestones in Reynolds' life including how he met his wife Blake Lively, his appreciation for motorcycles, and his time portraying Deadpool.

"Orbit: Ryan Reynolds" is a new biography about the 'Deadpool' star TidalWave Comics

Tidalwave publisher Darren G. Davis talks about this specific genre of comic book storytelling and its growth in popularity.

"Our success shows that the audience for sequential storytelling is broader than many thought," he said. "These readers want more than just superheroes or horror. With our bio comics, we aim to offer balanced, well-researched insights into their favorite celebrities."

Sit back, relax, and read all about the epic tale, "Orbit: Ryan Reynolds" when it's released on July 24. Of course, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is in theaters a few days later, on July 26.