Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White give us the spin on a music influenced week on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White gives the spin on a music influenced week on 'Wheel of Fortune' and collaboration with iHeart Radio

Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White gives the spin on a music influenced week on 'Wheel of Fortune' and collaboration with iHeart Radio

Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White gives the spin on a music influenced week on 'Wheel of Fortune' and collaboration with iHeart Radio

Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White gives the spin on a music influenced week on 'Wheel of Fortune' and collaboration with iHeart Radio

CULVER CITY (KABC) -- Ryan Seacrest's media worlds are "colliding"... it's "iHeart radio" week on "Wheel of Fortune." There are plenty of big prizes for music fans... and several special musical guests. Seacrest and his fellow host Vanna White give us the "spin" on this special week of shows.

"It's really exciting, to merge what I get to do every day on KIIS (FM radio) and around the country on iHeart, and show Vanna all these great musical experiences, backstage passes, different concert festivals we put on, the contestants seem to love it," said Seacrest.

White agreed: "They're so excited."

"And at the end, it culminates in a tournament," said Seacrest. "The best three of the week come back. And they actually perform, with Andy Grammer, with JoJo the artist, and Jason Derulo as teams."

The celebrity interaction shows how popular the long-running game show is with everyone!

"It's so much fun. It really is," said White. "Celebrities who watch 'Wheel of Fortune,' which there are a lot of... even my celebrity friends say 'my mom loves you! She watches you'"

"Jason Derulo came in here and said 'I'm going to school them! I'm going to show them how it's done. I've been watching this for a long time.' And everybody else said me too!" laughed Seacrest. "But he did pretty well."

The tournament-style week of shows airs April 7 to April 11.