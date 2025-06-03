Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White spin their way to a successful first season on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White spin their way to a successful first season together on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White spin their way to a successful first season together on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White spin their way to a successful first season together on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White spin their way to a successful first season together on 'Wheel of Fortune'

CULVER CITY, Calif -- This week, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White are wrapping up their first season hosting "Wheel of Fortune" together.

Seacrest asked, "We've done how many?"

"195 shows!" answered White.

Seacrest and White debuted on the "Wheel of Fortune" stage last September. It's been an easy transition for Vanna... who spent decades with previous host Pat Sajak.

"It's seamless, pretty much!" said White

"Most of the time!" laughed Seacrest.

He was upfront about taking over this fan-favorite job.

"Let me be honest. There was a tremendous amount of pressure that I felt coming into this. It's been built with Pat and Vanna for so many years, I just wanted people to feel comfortable and watch, and if we got a few more along the way then bonus round, right? I'm thrilled that the loyal audience has accepted what we get to do together."

The two learned from the start to just "go with the flow."

"We don't often know what we're going to say at the end of the show. It's 3-2-1 go! And for me that makes it fun and we got to this stage, George, where at times we can read each other's minds," said Seacrest.

"Often times!" added White.

There's one part of the show Ryan was not quite prepared to...embrace.

"I have never had so many very strong hugs in my life," laughed Seacrest. "From people I just met."

"This whole season I have been smiling," said White. "He's so easy to work with. He's fun, he's easy going, and he makes my job easy. You come to work and you're making people happy. what could be better?"

We'll see the final week of Ryan's first season as host starting Monday night But don't worry, you can catch favorite episodes all summer long until the new season starts in September.