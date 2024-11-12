Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City will not host annual holiday light show this year

The store's holiday windows will still be on display later this month.

NEW YORK CITY -- Saks Fifth Avenue says the flagship store in New York City will not be hosting its annual holiday light show this year.

According to a statement, a spokesperson said the light show will not happen due to "changes in it's approach to the holiday windows" for the flagship's 100th anniversary.

"In our 100th year, which also marks the anniversary of the flagship, we are celebrating the season by honoring the architectural significance of this iconic building, elegantly illuminating the facade and framing the holiday windows, as well as highlighting the fashion for which Saks Fifth Avenue is known. Saks' holiday windows will be on display starting in late November," the statement said in part.

The "Gift of Delight," holiday campaign will showcase pieces of the top names in luxury set against colorful snowflake garments, dichroic vinyl and silver harlequin flooring in the window displays.

The store said a light display will illuminate the facade and magical jingles will play throughout the holiday season.

