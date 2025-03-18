Suspect involved in crash that killed San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy due in court today

The suspect involved in a crash that killed a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy is expected in court Tuesday.

The suspect involved in a crash that killed a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy is expected in court Tuesday.

The suspect involved in a crash that killed a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy is expected in court Tuesday.

The suspect involved in a crash that killed a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy is expected in court Tuesday.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- The suspect involved in a crash that killed a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy is expected in court Tuesday.

Ryan Dwayne Turner Jr., a 22-year-old San Bernardino resident, was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and evading a peace officer and causing death or serious injury, according to authorities.

The crash claimed the life of 36-year-old Hector Cuevas, Jr., a six-year veteran of the department who worked at the Victorville station for the last three years.

I really have no words to describe this tragedy. Hector is the type of law enforcement officer that we all want to be San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus

According to authorities, Turner has previously been arrested for evading police and causing another officer to crash. He also has a lengthy record for vehicular thefts.

A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy killed in a crash while responding to a chase has been identified as Hector Cuevas, Jr.

Cuevas was described as a devoted family man and by his law enforcement partners as a "cop's cop." He previously worked in the Upland Police Department.

The deputy was also well-known in the community as a high school football coach. He is survived by his wife, two children, his parents and two siblings.

"I really have no words to describe this tragedy. Hector is the type of law enforcement officer that we all want to be," San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said. "He was a grand and great protector and a great father, and we will be suffering his loss and supporting his family for quite some time."

Deputies received a call about a possible stolen vehicle shortly before 11 a.m. That suspect vehicle was spotted by a deputy on duty from the Victorville City Station, and a chase ensued.

During that pursuit, Cuevas was involved in a crash near the intersection of El Evado and Seneca roads, where his patrol car crashed into a bystander vehicle, and then slammed into a light pole.

The patrol vehicle was split in half due to the significant force of the crash. Cuevas was critically injured in that collision and died at the scene, sheriff's officials confirmed.

"We currently do not know the exact circumstances surrounding the collision as of yet," Dicus said.

An investigation on the crash is underway.

Vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies escorted the deputy's body in a solemn procession across local freeways to the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office.

People are seen standing atop fire engines parked along an overpass to pay tribute during a procession for a deputy killed in a crash in Victorville on Monday.

An American flag hangs over the entrance of the San Bernardino County Coroner's Office as authorities escort the body of a deputy killed in a crash in Victorville on Monday.

A woman in her 20s was the sole occupant in that bystander vehicle involved in the wreck, described as a black Toyota Camry. She suffered minor injuries and was later released from a hospital.

The young woman's father told Eyewitness News that she was alert and didn't suffer any broken bones.

The reportedly stolen vehicle that prompted the chase was eventually tracked down, and authorities arrested Turner.

The San Bernardino Police Officers Association released the following statement on social media:

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a San Bernardino County deputy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family, friends, and the entire agency during this difficult time. They made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community, and their bravery will never be forgotten."