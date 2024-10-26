San Bernardino County works to prepare area in Line Fire burn scar for possible flooding, mudflows

San Bernardino public works crews are now preparing areas in the Line Fire burn scar for possible flooding and mudflows triggered by future storms.

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- In Southern California, storm preparations follow after major wildfires. That's what San Bernardino crews are now doing -- preparing areas in the Line Fire burn scar for possible flooding and mudflows triggered by future storms.

The Line Fire, which ignited more than two months ago, is nearing 100% containment. With the wildfire winding down, the San Bernardino County Department of Public Works is scaling up its operations in areas impacted by the blaze.

In Cook Canyon above East Highland crews are getting an outlet pipe ready to receive storm runoff.

"We are adding a trash rack to the bottom of it so that when any debris flow that may come in, it's filtered out and allows the water to go on through and out the channel," said David Doublet, Assitant Director Department of Public Works.

In a normal year rain water will flow down the mountain through a system of storm basins and channel to the valley floor below.

But the burn scar may turn the charred soil i to rivers of dirt, rocks and trees.

"There is a lot more erosion that will occur from the slopes that will come on down with the water and come on into the basin," said Doublet. "It is important for us to contain that debris flow, remove it and be ready for the next storm."

Similar work is being done all across the county with public work crews clearing and repairing flood control facilities, basins and storm drains. This year the county has installed more cameras across key areas of the burn scar to keep a close eye on storm basins.

"That way we can look at them in real time and he able to assess whats occurring at our facilities and be able to respond appropriately and timely," said Doublet.

The county says its using technology to connect its 86 cameras and rain gauges to its dash board allowing them to see in realtime where they need to pivot resources.

While the county prepares for the first major storm they are also asking residents to do their part.

"To be prepared develop a plan for themselves and their family to be prepared," said Doublet.

As history has shown after the wildfires the concern turns to the amount of rainfall in the forecast.