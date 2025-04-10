San Bernardino domestic violence shelter might shut down after Trump administration cuts funding

A San Bernardino shelter for domestic violence victims could soon shut down after federal funds it relies on was terminated by the Trump administration.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A nonprofit shelter in San Bernardino specializing in offering services to women facing domestic violence and substance abuse issues could soon be forced to close its doors after receiving news that the federal grant it relies on was recently canceled.

Mary's Haven, one of the programs offered by Mary's Mercy Center, received an email from the California Department of Health Care Services last week saying that federal funds supporting the Behavioral Health Recovery Services Project was terminated by the Trump administration.

"A lot of the women we talk to, we were their last option," said Dan Flores, the executive director of Mary's Mercy Center, who estimated that 80-90% of the budget for Mary's Haven is supported by the grant that was recently canceled.

"Without us, many of (these women) say they wouldn't have a place to go," Flores said. "They would be homeless, either on the street living in their car, or in some cases feel like they have to go to a bad situation."

Flores said Mary's Haven is currently assisting 10 women and 24 children.

"I'm worried, because I have no plan B," said Devonaire Beautae, who's been living at the home for that past six months. "Mary's Haven is everything to me right now."

Beautae said she became a victim of domestic violence in August 2024 at the hands of her significant other shortly after her daughter was born.

"I went over to his house to pick up diapers and formula and discovered that he had someone there," Beautae said. "And I was beat for it, for showing up there."

Not only does Mary's Haven have an on-site preschool for children too young for public school, but it offers classes and counseling services for the women.

Flores said they have enough funding to make payroll for his seven employees next week, but beyond that he's not sure how long they'll be able to keep the doors open.

"We can sustain it a little while, but as I'm pulling money from other programs, those programs are in jeopardy, so we really need to identify a solution within the next 30 days to make sure we can make a good decision going forward."

The Center at Sierra Health Foundation is the organization that manages the distribution of the federal grant money. A spokesperson said 102 community organizations across the state, including Mary's Mercy Center, are affected.

"The announcement is very concerning in both its timing and the loss of support for nonprofit organizations doing important work in their communities," said Samantha Garcia, a spokesperson for the Sierra Health Foundation.

"We are meeting with state and local partners to address this situation as it continues to unfold."