San Bernardino drug rehab center one of many facing uncertain future with potential Medicaid cuts

"What's so beautiful about not helping people?" asked one participant in the Veteran's Alcoholic Rehabilitation Program. "Why would you stop that?"

"What's so beautiful about not helping people?" asked one participant in the Veteran's Alcoholic Rehabilitation Program. "Why would you stop that?"

"What's so beautiful about not helping people?" asked one participant in the Veteran's Alcoholic Rehabilitation Program. "Why would you stop that?"

"What's so beautiful about not helping people?" asked one participant in the Veteran's Alcoholic Rehabilitation Program. "Why would you stop that?"

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- There are fears over how cuts to Medicaid -- under President Donald Trump's so-called One Big Beautiful Bill -- will impact rehab facilities.

This week, Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar visited one such center in San Bernardino, which he says has many success stories.

San Bernardino resident Danny McGee struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for more than 50 years.

"Marijuana, meth, cocaine at one time. I've had 50 years of challenges," McGee said. "I've been in and out of prisons. I've been in and out of gangs. You name it, I've had it."

But, McGee said when he entered the Veteran's Alcoholic Rehabilitation Program (VARP) in early 2024, it sent him on the road to recovery. He says that without entering the program, he might not even be alive.

"Me, with my type of mentality, I would probably end up back in prison, or dead," McGee said.

Could his success story be one of the program's last? It's something many are worried about, with massive cuts to Medicaid expected after the passage of Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill.

"What's so beautiful about not helping people?" asked McGee. "I understand cuts need to be made, but when it's something about helping people -- that we know in our country has such a big drug issue, and addictions -- why would you stop that?"

McGee spoke at a news conference at the rehabilitation center in San Bernardino on Friday morning, joined by Aguilar.

"Medical, and the federal Medicaid program, is a lifeline," Aguilar said. "(It's) the single largest source of treatment for millions of people across this country."

Aguilar said many of the proposed cuts to Medicaid aren't expected to ramp up until after the 2026 midterm elections. It's something he wants his constituents to know about.

"Trump's One Big 'Ugly' Bill will cut Medicaid by a trillion dollars," Aguilar said.

VARP Executive Director Shelly Mattazaro said more than 90% of the clients who enter the program -- many who stay in sober living homes on their campus for months -- can only afford the service because of Medicaid benefits.

"It's heartbreaking," said Mattazaro. "This program has saved so many lives, and so many lives of our staff; we have so many staff who went through this program. This saved their lives."