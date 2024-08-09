Dozens of neglected animals found without food, water rescued from Riverside County home

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Nixon Fire that broke out in Aguanga last week led to a horrifying discovery - a home filled with animals in various states of neglect, left without food or water.

"I have been here a long time, and I have never seen a group of animals that included livestock, and dogs, and reptiles, and amphibians, and the small hamsters, and rodents," said Jaclyn Schart, the deputy director of operations for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

"This is totally bizarre to us. There's even some roaches."

A deputy helping with evacuations during the Nixon Fire spotted the property and alerted the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, officials said. Animal services officers seized more than 100 animals Wednesday.

All the animals appeared underweight and in need of medical care, according to investigators.

In the barn, fowl ranging from chickens to ducks and turkeys were kept together, while goats were in another stall.

Two of the horses appeared skinny and their hooves in need of attention. Several pigs also were underweight.

The animals are now at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Shelter.

Schart said some of the animals even came in shoe boxes and plastic containers.

"They were in no way housing for these animals, so even though our housing is not what we want it to be long-term, at least were able to get them into something clean," she said.

Some of the animals taken from the home had to be transferred to another shelter for lack of space.

While investigators gather evidence for a possible cruelty case against the owner, shelter staff are quickly learning more about the unusual species in their care, like a baby savannah monitor lizard.

"I was able to gather what types of food, heat sources and what not, so I'm going to go shopping after this to make sure that we have everything that we need for these little guys," shelter manager Maria Vogel said.

The shelter is used to caring for dogs, cats and the occasional exotic pet, but several dogs confiscated from the home aren't your typical.

"The community has shared with us their concern that this person was breeding wolf-hybrid-type dogs or some version of such," Schart said.

With the shelter bursting with animals in critical need, they are asking the public for help by either adopting, fostering or volunteering at the shelter.

They also need more towels, blankets and spare aquariums.

"We're just totally overwhelmed by this eclectic group in this menagerie," Schart said.

The animals at the shelter will not be ready for adoption right away as the legal process unwinds and rescue organizations are contacted. Once they are available, they'll be posted on the Riverside County Department of Animal Services website.