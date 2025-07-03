Police arrest husband of woman found dead inside burning San Marino home, faces murder charges

SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The estranged husband of a woman found dead inside a San Marino home following a fire earlier this year has been arrested in connection with her death, authorities announced Thursday.

Yoon Lai, 62, who also goes by the name Kevin Lai, was arrested and booked for murder after a months-long investigation into the fatal house fire by the San Marino Police Department, L.A. County Sheriff's Department and arson investigators.

The fire was reported around 9:45 a.m. on January 6 at the home located in the 2000 block of Lorain Road. Several agencies responded to a fire in the back of the property and found 56-year-old Irene Gaw-Lai inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives said she was severely burned.

At the time, Sheriff's Lt. Steven De Jong said the victim's husband told investigators he had taken his two sons to baseball practice, and when he returned, he noticed the home was on fire.

The 56-year-old mother of twins was a well-liked physician, according to friends. Neighbors say she was in the midst of a contentious divorce.

Authorities will be presenting the case against Lai to the DA on Monday.