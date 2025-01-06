Woman's body found after crews extinguish fire at home in San Marino, authorities say

SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was found dead Monday morning after crews extinguished a fire at a home in San Marino, authorities said.

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. at the home on Lorain Road near Del Mar Avenue.

It's unclear what sparked the fire or how exactly the woman died. Authorities told Eyewitness News they are investigating and are "following protocols."

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.